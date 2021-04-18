COUNTRY’S ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES FALL BELOW 200

Spread the love













Covid-19 numbers in Antigua and Barbuda continue to fall as the incidence of new cases remains low and people recover from the infection, bringing active cases to the lowest they have been in 2 months.

The latest report from the Ministry of Health indicated that the Mount St. Johns Medical Centre (MSJMC) and the Santos Public Health Laboratory (SPHL) in Barbados revealed 3 new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 15th April.

Samples were processed by the SPHL in Barbados because the Regional Security System was unable to transport the samples from Barbados to the Caribbean Public Health Agency in Trinidad due to the closure of the Grantley Adams Airport in Barbados.

These new cases were because of (104) samples processed by MSJMC and (58) processed by SPHL.

In other good news from the latest dashboard, there were (37) recovered cases recorded bringing the total to (986).

Therefore, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is (1,216); which is inclusive of (199) active cases.

This is the lowest active covid cases have been since the second week in February, spiking at 455 on March 5. Of the active cases, three are hospitalized, with two patients in moderate condition, while one is said to be in a mild state.