Negative: PM Browne says talks about 100% severance for ex-LIAT workers won’t happen.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has taken a firm stance and remains unwavering in his decision to not engage in any discussions with the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union regarding the severance pay for former LIAT 1974 Ltd workers if the union insists on a 100% payout.

This has led to a months-long impasse between the government and the union, with no resolution in sight.

Despite this, Browne has stated that he is prepared to continue negotiations starting today (Monday).

However, the government will not entertain discussions centered around a 100% severance.

“We’re not talking to them if they are going to push for 100 percent. There’s no way that we could accept 100 percent gratuitous payment because this is not a legal payment of a severance.” Browne said.

“This is a gratuity payment, a compassionate payment, whatever you want to call it. And we’re now down to 32 percent.

If the union wishes to engage us first thing Monday to discuss the settling of that, or settlement of that 32 percent compassionate payment, we will do so. And I’ve also indicated in the past that it’s often not going to remain indefinitely.” he added.

The government is offering a 32% compassionate payment offer in cash and bonds, which the prime minister says amounts to about $110M.

This 32% is down from the 50% the government initially offered.

General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union David Massiah says he will always fight for 100 percent severance for the former LIAT workers

All governments that hold shares in LIAT have agreed to sell them to LIAT 2020.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne says this is a significant development, as it will facilitate a seamless transition into the new airline.

Browne also mentioned that LIAT 2020 could launch its operations within sixty to ninety days, which is an exciting prospect for those eagerly awaiting improvements in intra-regional travel.