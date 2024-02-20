Sandals Grande gifts standing fans to Villa Primary School

- Advertisement -

The students and teachers of Villa Primary School expressed their gratitude having received a generous gift from Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa.

The donation of 10 standing fans came as a welcome relief to the school, which often struggles with keeping the classrooms cool and comfortable in the hot Caribbean climate.

Principal Sandra Felix expressed her sincere appreciation for the donation and thanked the Sandals team for their continued support over the years.

“This gesture of kindness from the resort has not only made a significant impact on the students and teachers, but also on the community as a whole. The resort’s efforts to improve the school and its facilities are a testament to their commitment to the education and well-being of the students. The students and teachers of Villa Primary School are truly grateful for the generosity and support of Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa,” she said.

During a tour of the school, Sandals General Manager David Latchimy also noticed areas that need refurbishment and immediately offered to provide assistance during the upcoming term.

The partnership between the resort and the school has been a strong and beneficial one through many initiatives including the Sandals Foundation Reading Road Trip, the Sandals Foundation annual Christmas toy drive and party and the donation of a playground to the school’s pre-school that is set to see refurbishment upgrades later this year.