Nearly 200 volunteers begin training for SIDS Conference

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

In preparation for the highly anticipated Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Conference, an impressive contingent of nearly 200 volunteers have begun comprehensive protocol training.

The volunteers converged at the American University of Antigua (AUA) in preparation for the event slated to take place from May 27 to 30.

The intensive five-hour training session, facilitated by Anika Kentish, aimed to equip volunteers with a thorough understanding of their potential roles during the summit, as well as provide scenario-based training to ensure they are prepared to handle any incidents that may arise while engaging with dignitaries at all levels.

To ensure maximum engagement and hands-on learning, the large group of volunteers was divided into two sessions, allowing ample time for questions and role-playing exercises with the facilitator and staff members from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The training curriculum, based on protocols established by the United Nations, focused on producing top-notch volunteers who will represent the island as liaisons and fill various roles across the four-day summit.

As Antigua gears up to host the SIDS Conference, an event of great significance for small island developing states, the comprehensive training of volunteers underscores the nation’s commitment to delivering a world-class experience for attendees and dignitaries alike.

With nearly 200 volunteers armed with the knowledge and skills acquired through this training, the island is poised to showcase its exceptional hospitality and professionalism, leaving a lasting impression on the international community.

As preparations for the SIDS Conference continue to intensify, security measures are being carefully coordinated to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees, with support pledged from countries within the Regional Security System (RSS).

In addition to traditional security measures, a specialised satellite team is being organised to enhance surveillance and response capabilities throughout the duration of the summit.

Furthermore, logistical preparations are underway to manage transportation and vehicle access during the conference.

As part of these efforts, registration of drivers and inspection of vehicles will be conducted this month to ensure compliance with safety and security standards.

Similarly, the Ministry of Health is actively engaged in preparations to support the conference.

Minister of Health, Sir Molwyn Joseph, accompanied by senior officials, recently visited the Antigua Barbuda Defence Force Headquarters to assess progress on the establishment of mobile medical units.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Kamaria De Castro announced upcoming training sessions to be conducted by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to bolster the capacity of healthcare stakeholders in managing mass gatherings and surveillance.

“We have a team coming in from CARPHA next week to conduct a series of trainings for mass gatherings and surveillance that will be done in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism. We’re really looking forward to building the capacity of our stakeholders that play a crucial part in the maintenance of our healthcare sector.”