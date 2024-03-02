National Sports Awards delayed

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The 2024 National Sports Awards, originally scheduled for March 2, have been postponed by two weeks.

The delay in the staging of the Cool & Smooth-sponsored awards was confirmed by Director of Sports and former national sprinter, Heather Samuel Daley, who said plans continue to progress at a steady pace as organisers work towards the date of March 16.

“There were some issues that we had to iron out and I think we are now ready or almost ready. The trophies and so on should be in my office, hopefully, by the end of this week and venue ready and guest speaker and so on so we are just finalising. Let me add here that for those who have not picked up there invitations as yet, they are ready for pick up and we have been calling persons to pick up their invitations,” she said.

In January, Chair of the organising committee for the event, Cleofoster Harris, said of 17 of 20 associations had come forward to make nominations in a number of categories to include the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year.

Daley said that over 60 awards will be presented on the night.

“There are 70 persons to be awarded on the night of the 16th so you understand how that night is going to be really packed and we are encouraging those who got invitations to come out. Also, remember it’s an open event so by invitation, you will be seated accordingly but there will be room for persons who don’t have invitations so we are inviting everybody to come out,” the director said.

Bikini Fitness Pro athlete, Kimberly Percival, and West Indies cricketer Alzarri Joseph, were named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year for 2022, while swimmers Ethan Stubbs-Green and Ellie Shaw were junior male and female awardees.

The National Sports Awards will be held at the St John’s Pentecostal House of Restoration Ministries located on Lauchland Benjamin Drive.