Bethesda and English Harbour improve promotion chances with Second Division wins

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Bethesda FC improved its chances of automatic promotion into the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division with a convincing 3-0 win over Earthquake FC when they met in the body’s Second Division on Wednesday.

Playing at Fort Road, Bethesda dominated the contest from the beginning with O’Shale Simon putting the visitors ahead in only the fourth minute. The goal would eventually take Bethesda into the half as leaders, but striker Chunsae Martin stretched their lead when he struck from the penalty spot in minute 66. Jamay Anthony rounded off Bethesda’s scoring in minute 71 as they move to 25 points from 11 showings, two points adrift of leaders, Freeman’s Village Scorpions, who have played a game less.

Earthquake, after what was their fourth loss in 11 showings, remain on 19 points and sixth on the standings.

There was victory as well for former Premier Division champions, English Harbour, as they move to 24 points and into the top three after 11 showings with a 2-0 triumph over Glanvilles FC. Oshane Blackwood scored both goals for English Harbour with strikes in minutes 13 and 38. Glanvilles remain on six points after 11 matches.

Still in the Second Division, Golden Grove enjoyed a 2-1 victory over Soccer Academy as they move to 21 points from 11 showings. Yowzan Morris and Tyler Anthony both scored once for the victors, netting in minutes 49 and 64 while Michael Peters had given Soccer Academy a one-nil lead when he struck from the penalty spot.

Soccer Academy remains on 15 points but have only played eight matches.

In the other match contested, FC Master Ballers beat West Ham FC 3-1 when they met at Radio Range.

Ballers went ahead on minute 30 after West Ham’s Dale Burton scored an own goal. Kluivert Ferdinand stretched Radio Range’s lead with a 41st minute strike before Teejay Roberts rounded-off the team’s scoring in minute 50. Javere Matthias scored the lone goal for West Ham when he struck in minute 28. West Ham remain on seven points from 10 showings