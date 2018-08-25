National Player Hints At Coaching Following Eye Surgery

National basketball player, Lennox “Termite” McCoy, has hinted that he could go into coaching after revealing that he may never regain full vision.

The former professional player made the disclosure while speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show where he also revealed that the operation to repair his damaged left eye in the U.S.A. was a success.

“He [doctor] said straight on that he doesn’t know what my vision is going to be like. It’s not going to be 20/20 but I will get some vision back. I can already see improvements because I have a bionic lens in, and it just stays in there forever,” he said.

“They removed the blood from the back of the eye and there was a lot of hemorrhage while a lot of the jelly from the back had come to the front and so they had sorted that out as well and then they replaced the lens,” he added.

McCoy was rushed to the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre in July after a resistance band he was using at home during his workout, came loose and struck him in the eye.

He recently traveled to the U.S.A. where he had surgery done on the affected eye.

“Today [Friday] makes a week since I’ve arrived, and so far it’s better than when I left Antigua. The recovery process is going to take time but I can see a little bit. If I have to use the eye or if I have to close my eye, my good eye, and see out of the other eye I can live. It’s a little blurry still so that’s going to take some time and if I had to guess, they were telling me it would be four to five months before I can actually see a little more clearly,” he said.

McCoy recently represented Antigua and Barbuda in the FIBA AmeriCup 2021 Pre-Qualifiers in Suriname. He has also played a pivotal role in the success of the Baldwin Braves basketball team in the top division of the domestic programme.