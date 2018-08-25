Syrian Soca and Breakfast Fete to debut at Cassada Gardens

At least four new horses, including first-timer, Syrian Soca, will be on show for the Antigua Turf Club’s (ATC) Back to School Race Meet scheduled for September 2 at the Cassada Gardens Race Track.

President of the turf club, Neil Cochrane, confirmed that the Chief Rocket Stable, for which he is a trainer, has imported a new thoroughbred named after the popular soca song.

Of course, he was careful to add that others have also boosted their arsenals ahead of the pending meet.

“It could be as much as four or five new horses, and the God’s Grace Stables, with Dr. Dwayne ‘Baba’ Thwaites, continues to land horses every week, so it’s like they want to obliterate the rest of the stables, but it is just all good fun, great entertainment for the people and a lot of really good horses are in Antigua at this point in time,” he said.

“The First Triple Crown Stables, they too have landed a new horse and they are being very hush-hush about the name, but I understand his name is King Pin,” he added.

The Back to School meet will follow on the heels of the Carnival Race Meet that saw the turf club, for the first time in its history, host races on a Saturday.

Cochrane expects that the already heightened momentum will increase for next week’s meet.

“We are having six races next week Sunday and of course, we will also have our usual entertainment and fun for everyone. There is no Finish Line [VIP area] but we can all fill up the tent and have a good time so I am just encouraging everyone to come out,” the turf boss said.

Breakfast Fete, a new horse owned by Dr. Dwayne “Baba” Thwaites, is also expected to debut at next Sunday’s anticipated meet.