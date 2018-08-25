Able bodied drivers can be charged for parking in areas designated for the disabled

Able-bodied motorists can be charged for parking in an area – on private or public property -– that is an assigned as a parking space for persons living with disabilities.

Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police, Elson Quammie, said the police can issue a ticket or arrest persons who disobey the rule.

Quammie, who is head of the Police Traffic Division, attended a meeting yesterday where the Association of Persons Living with Disability in Antigua and Barbuda intensified its lobbying of the government to put further legislation in place to protect the rights of persons living with disabilities in the twin island state.

The meeting with Attorney General Steadroy ‘Cutie’ Benjamin and representatives of the association, was also attended by the chairman of the Transport Board, Hubert Jarvis, accompanied by supporting staff members.

The main focus of the meeting was to discuss possible amendments to strengthen the Vehicles and Road Traffic Act to ensure there’s compliance with the parking provisions for the disabled.

The proposed amendments seek to include provisions in which persons can be fined or confined once they violate the law and are caught parking in an area designated for disability parking.

President of the Association of Persons Living with Disability Bernard Warner said that along with amendments to the Act, it was suggested that special parking areas in St. John’s be earmarked for persons with disabilities.

“Currently there is no special access parking or provisions for persons living with disabilities in Antigua and we are looking to change that and make St. John’s more user friendly for the disabled,” Warner said.

In this regard, acting Assistant Superintendent of Police, Quammie said that it was decided that a walkthrough of St. John’s will be done by various stakeholders to identify and determine areas for qualified persons living with disabilities.

He pointed out that currently, whether it is a private or public property, once there has been an assigned parking for persons living with disabilities the police can issue a ticket or arrest persons who disobey the rule.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Transport Board, Hubert Jarvis, said it was proposed that the Transport Board will be the only official organisation that will issue identification badges or cards for persons living with disabilities in Antigua and Barbuda.

It is expected that a full proposal will be issued by the Association for the disabled. That document will be examined by the relevant authority and the plan of action will be determined.