National holiday declared to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

By Shermain Bique-Charles

The Cabinet has declared next Monday a national holiday when Queen Elizabeth II – Antigua and Barbuda’s former head of state – is laid to rest.

Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Minister Lionel Hurst told Observer yesterday afternoon that the decision had been taken by Cabinet ministers.

The confirmation follows numerous queries from members of the public as to whether the government would follow the lead of countries including Australia, the Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, Belize, the Cayman Islands, and Canada in officially marking September 19 with a public holiday.

The Queen – Britain’s longest-serving monarch – died on September 8, plunging the UK, the Commonwealth of Nations, and much of the world into mourning.

Antigua and Barbuda, like several other countries, has already begun paying tribute to the late Queen, sending condolences to the monarchy and instructing that all flags throughout the state be flown at half-mast until the day of the funeral.

In addition, Prime Minister Gaston Browne will travel to the UK, at the direction of the Cabinet, to attend the Queen’s funeral on behalf of the nation, along with Governor General Sir Rodney Williams.

Days earlier, PM Browne had indicated his intention to hold a referendum within three years on whether Antigua and Barbuda should become a republic, if his government is successful at the upcoming election. The move would see Britain’s new King, Charles III, removed as the twin island nation’s head of state.

Browne’s pledge comes amid a growing republican push across the Caribbean region, with Barbados voting to remove the UK monarchy last year, and the ruling party in Jamaica having signalled it may follow.

Prime Minister Browne said this was not an act of hostility towards the British monarchy, adding that becoming a republic was the final step to completing the circle of independence and ensuring Antigua and Barbuda is a sovereign nation.