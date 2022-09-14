Queen Elizabeth II to be memorialised with service of thanksgiving

- Advertisement -

In recognition of the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II, Antigua and Barbuda has joined other Commonwealth nations in mourning since her passing on September 8 and will continue to do so until the day of her funeral on Monday.

In addition to the public notification of her death, public expressions of condolences to the Royal Family, flying of the national flag at half mast, opening of the book of condolences and the proclamation of the new monarch of Antigua and Barbuda, His Majesty King Charles III, the nation’s security forces will host a service of thanksgiving and parade in her honour.

The service will take place at the Cathedral of St John The Divine at 8.30am on September 19 and will be officiated by the Very Reverend Dwane Cassius BA, Dean of the Cathedral of the Anglican Diocese of the North East Caribbean and Aruba.

The parade of members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force and the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda will follow, ending with an “eye’s right and salute” in front of Government House on Independence Drive.

The Governor General’s Deputy, Sir Clare Roberts KCN, KC, and the Acting Prime Minister Steadroy Benjamin will preside in the absence of Sir Rodney Williams and Gaston Browne who will both be in the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral.

Members of the public are invited to attend the service of thanksgiving. All attendees are to be seated in the church no later than 8.15am.