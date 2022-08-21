National cyclist continues to improve, now able to swallow small amounts of blended food

By Theresa Goodwin

The road to recovery may be long and hard for national cyclist Andre Simon, but he continues to defy the odds much to the delight of his family, close friends, and well-wishers.

More than three months since he was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle while training, Andre is currently receiving care at the TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston, Texas.

In the latest weekly update on his condition, his brother Dwyane Simon described Saturday, August 20th as “a good day”.

He said even though Andre “has been on bed rest for the last two weeks, we have still seen some positive updates this week”.

According to Dwayne, a wound vac device has been placed on his brother’s wound, and “this speed up the healing process and reduce pressure on the wound”.

Andre’s medical team has also conducted a swallow test and the results indicate that he can tolerate swallowing certain types of blended foods, like apple sauce, in very small amounts.

“The goal is not to rush this process, but to slowly help his body to learn how to do these things. His trach tube has also been capped again. This is good since it means he’s breathing through his mouth and nose,” Dwyane said in his weekly social media post.

Additionally, “a big part of Andre’s support team and household has moved to Houston. We believe he’ll appreciate the presence and support of his mom and [his sister] Beatrice. This allows for greater involvement in his care. His son has returned to Texas and will attend school here. They say home is where the heart is; we have brought Andre’s home to him.”

Andre and three other cyclists were struck down by a motorist on the Sir George Walter Highway on May 8.

The other three riders were treated and discharged from the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, however, Andre suffered more severe injuries and was airlifted to Texas on July 2 after a massive fundraising drive to facilitate the move.

The man who struck down the riders, 39-year-old Kenyatta Benjamin of Union Road, Hatton, has been charged with dangerous driving.