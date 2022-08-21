Inaugural Youth Empowerment Day declared a success

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Young adults between the ages of 16 and 25 are providing positive feedback to the inaugural Youth Empowerment Day hosted on Saturday by the Nolan Hue Foundation.

The main objective of the all-day forum was to equip the participants with the skills necessary for them to make that transition from adolescence into adulthood.

They were also exposed to a number of topics covering the processes and requirements for purchasing land in Antigua and Barbuda, the importance of life and medical insurance, a review of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Code, the concept of an Antiguan and Barbudan entrepreneur, career preparation tips, the importance of mental and physical wellness, and many more essential life topics.

Participants who attended the inaugural Youth Empowerment Day on Saturday (Photo contributed)

One of the participants, Queenela Williams, said the day was phenomenal and her most loved session was the do’s and don’ts on the job.

“This has been a wonderful experience. I have met a lot of individuals from very different backgrounds and I have learnt a lot about insurance, home ownership and so much. I would encourage young people to join the non-profit organisation, it will help you to be a well-rounded individual,” another female participant said.

Caleb Gardiner, participant and Nolan Hue alumni, said most of the topics discussed were things young people would not normally hear about. He said the team should be credited for exploring those topics and sourcing the professionals that were needed to make the programme a success.

Over 65 youth participated in the seminar that was held on the second floor of the Treasury building on Independence Avenue