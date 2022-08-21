UPP’s first ‘small business pull-up’ hailed a success

By Theresa Goodwin

Business operators in the All Saints East & St Luke Constituency are said to have responded favourably to the first part of an initiative by the main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) which is intended to promote development by highlighting small businesses in that community.

The aim of the initiative is to execute a ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ exercise over the next few of weeks, whereby a UPP delegation will visit communities in various constituencies and show tangible support for small businesses in a bid to spark economic activity.

Scenes from the first small business pull-up (social media photos)

The first exercise kicked off last Saturday in All Saints East & St Luke, which is held by the lone UPP Member of Parliament, Jamale Pringle, and based on his assessment the team was well received.

Moving through Old Road Village, the team made many stops on the route and patronised chefs, crafters, farmers, and other vendors.

“Quite a number of the small business owners in All Saints East & St Luke were happy to know that we came out to support them and to give them some additional revenue.

“Up to this morning [Sunday}, someone was calling me to ask when are we coming to their constituency,” Pringle told Observer.

The MP said the initiative also provided an opportunity for his team to sit and hold one-on-one discussions with the business owners to inform them about the party’s plans and policies in this area.

The team will head to the St George Constituency next week.