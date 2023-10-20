Nation braces for Tammy

- Advertisement -

Residents across Antigua and Barbuda were last night making their final preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Tammy which is expected to impact the nation from Friday.

A hurricane watch was in effect from yesterday for the twin island nation, along with Guadeloupe, Montserrat, St Kitts, and Nevis.

Tammy is forecast to be at or near hurricane intensity when it moves near the Leeward Islands Friday night and Saturday, the USA’s National Hurricane Centre said.

Tammy is expected to dump up to 10 inches of rain on some of the Leeward and northern Windward Islands, while storm surge is likely to raise water levels by as much as one to three feet above normal tide levels near where the centre of Tammy moves across the Leeward Islands.

Data from a reconnaissance aircraft indicated that Tammy’s maximum sustained winds were near 60mph (95km/h) with higher gusts as of 5pm Thursday. Gradual strengthening was expected to begin on Friday and continue into the weekend.

Ahead of the potential danger, residents have been stocking up on emergency supplies, securing their homes, and making evacuation plans.

The authorities have been also closely monitoring the situation and issuing guidance to ensure the safety of all.

Director of Education Clare Browne confirmed yesterday that all schools would be closed Friday.

This is to ensure the safety of students and staff and to allow for proper preparation and preventative measures to be taken on school grounds, he said. Many schools serve as storm shelters and need to be ready to receive those seeking refuge.

All faculty and ancillary staff were told to report to work Friday morning to help with the preparation process. They will be allowed to leave early, as directed by their principals, to finish their own preparations at home.

Meanwhile, at least one MP has expressed concern for his constituency. Richard Lewis told Observer he feared St John’s Rural West may struggle to deal with the potential impact of the storm. Tropical Storm Philippe on October 2 caused significant floods across the country, including Gray’s Farm.

Elsewhere, the country’s disability association has been carrying out an assessment of its members to determine who may need assistance. Association head Bernard Warner is leading the efforts and told Observer he was committed to ensuring that no member was left behind at this critical time.