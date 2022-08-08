Nation bids farewell to musical icon

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

The melodious sounds of the steelpan filled the air at the historic Antigua Recreation Grounds on Monday afternoon as the nation bid farewell to celebrated Antiguan pannist Victor ‘Babu’ Samuel Snr OM.

An official funeral service was held for the musical icon who passed away on June 28 at the age of 64 after a period of illness.

The service featured a number of performances from members of the local and regional pan fraternity including Samuel’s decades-old friend and collaborator Dr Len ‘Boogsie’ Sharpe of Trinidad and Tobago, the Antigua Dance Academy, and Principal of the St Joseph’s Academy Rudolph Davis.

Samuel was the arranger at the secondary school for a number of years, leading the school band to several championships in the local schools’ ‘Panorama’ competition.

The Halcyon Steel Orchestra, accompanied by members of other steelbands like Panache, West Side Symphony, Gemonites, Hell’s Gate and the Point Iron Band, paid tribute as well.

Samuel had been a member of Halcyon since the 1970s.

As a drummer, captain and musical arranger, Samuel played an integral role in not only leading the West Side band to several championships in their 50-plus year existence but by inspiring dozens of musicians from the Grays Green area.

Samuel’s long-time friend, former Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Baldwin Spencer, rendered the eulogy.

The Antigua Grammar School alumni is also credited with introducing the quintessential Caribbean instrument into the police force’s marching band. He was the founding member of Law Enforcement Steel, the police band that currently holds the title of the reigning National Iron Band champions.

Samuel was sworn in to the force as a special constable in 2009 and later became a member of the police band.

Shortly after, he was elevated to the rank of sergeant and became the band’s assistant conductor and coach and in March of this year, he was presented with a platinum award for outstanding contributions toward the development of the police band.

In 2001, Samuel was appointed a member of the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage for his services to steelband music on the nation’s New Year’s honours list.