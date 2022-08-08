Electrocuted teen to be laid to rest tomorrow

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

The Ottos teenager who died tragically after he was reportedly electrocuted at his home on July 1 will be laid to rest this week.

The funeral service for 13-year-old Jaiden Titus, an Ottos Comprehensive School student, will take place on Wednesday at the St John’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Nevis Street.

Viewing will be from 1.30pm, while the service will start at 2pm.

A candlelight vigil was also held in his honour on Sunday evening at his Ottos New Town residence.

According to reports, the teenager’s mother, a nurse, arrived home just after 6pm on July 1 and saw her son lying close to the concrete fence at the front of the property.

She attempted to administer CPR and subsequently summoned the Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

On their arrival, the EMS staff also continued efforts to resuscitate Titus, however, he was pronounced dead around 7.20pm.

Meanwhile, the country’s electricity provider APUA said it has completed its investigation into the matter and has handed over the findings to the police who are still investigating the incident.

However, in a short media release, the company said its preliminary findings indicated that Titus came into contact with an energised metal gate, which resulted in him being electrocuted.

His tragic death was the second such fatality for the year.

A Greenbay resident, 22-year-old Judah Bowers, died in June after he was electrocuted in his backyard apparently while hanging out clothes.

The clothesline is said to have made contact with an energised electrical wire connected to a fence. APUA later said the incident was the result of a breach in electrical installation at an adjacent apartment building.