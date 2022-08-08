Motorist stable in hospital after being thrown from car

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas



Police are currently investigating a vehicular accident which left a man hospitalised at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Audley Francis, who is in his 40s, was thrown from the car he was driving after it crashed on Valley Road last Friday.

As a result, the man is said to have fractured his ribs and sustained lacerations to his forehead.

The Emergency Medical Services took less than 15 minutes to get to the scene but the man was reportedly unresponsive when he was rushed to hospital.

He was said to be in critical condition but has since improved and has now been stabilised.

Police PRO Frankie Thomas told Observer that the police are expected to get a clearer picture of what occurred once Francis has been discharged from hospital.