George outswings tough field to win Andy Hall & David Kinnel Stableford Golf Tournament

There were many bright stars on display during the Andy Hall & David Kinnel Stableford Golf Tournament held at the Cedar Valley Golf Course over the weekend. However, it was young Meleah George who shone the brightest, soaring above the competition to take the coveted prize.

The former Antigua Girls’ High School student won the tournament by four points after having accumulated 47 points during the 18-hole event. George finished ahead of Tyler Hughes who had a score of 43.

Andreina De La Cruz, Lenijah Thomas and Ashley Francis all had 37 points but De La Cruz was given the third spot due to the count-back format. Count-back compares the players’ scores over a range of holes, starting with the back nine holes. The scores are compared and the best score wins.

Iman Henry had 36 points for sixth place while Jahir Matthew finished in seventh place with a score of 34.

Over 20 golfers took part in the championship which was also sponsored by the Saturday Group.

Attention will now be turned to the Eye Mobile and Pointe FM Junior Golf Classic slated for August 14.