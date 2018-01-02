Murder accused goes to court

The second man to be charged in connection with the shooting death of Charlesworth Richards Jr is due to make his first court appearance today. On Friday, 38-year-old Dorian Marshall of Donovans became the latest to be charged in connection with the June 21 incident at Ras Freeman Estate, Liberta.

The police issued a press statement on the matter over the weekend, indicating that Marshall, who is already on remand for another murder and a kidnapping, is to be taken before a magistrate for a committal date. Shalom Bailey, also of Donovans, was the first to be charged with Richards’ murder earlier in December. F o rt y -t w o – y e a r- o l d Richards, whose identical twin brother Craig Richards mysteriously disappeared in March 2017, was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene on June 21, 2017.

It was reported earlier that Richards was in the company of several other people when the masked gunmen, who allegedly identified themselves as law enforcement agents, stormed the building and shot him in the wee hours that day. Thousands of Marijuana plants were recovered from the scene and the police said the killing appeared drug related. Both Marshall and Bailey have had a series of run-ins with the law.

They are on remand for another murder which took place in August last year. On August 21, the two, along with Jason Millette were jointly charged with murder following the shooting death of 20-year-old Xavier Thomas, and two counts of shooting with intent to murder 49-yearold Lorne Nicholas and 32- year-old Shane Mathew, all of Cedar Grove.

They were all sitting on a corner in the village when the three accused allegedly drove by and opened fire. Thomas was shot in her left leg and abdomen and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Nicholas and Mathew were shot in the thigh and leg respectively and were treated and discharged from the hospital. Two months before Thomas’ death, in June, Lorne Nicholas was charged with attempting to murder Marshall. Marshall was allegedly shot in the ankle by the accused while he was walking towards his vehicle parked near the Cedar Grove Playing Field.

At the time of the incident, Marshall, Millette, and Bailey were on bail awaiting the three-committal hearing on a joint kidnapping charge. They allegedly held a Bendals’ man at gunpoint on February 2017.