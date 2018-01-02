Inmate’s death raises fresh concerns about prison conditions

Inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison are expressing concern for their health, after a second inmate died at the institution in less than a month. Images sent to OBSERVER media showed the dire conditions of inmates sleeping on the concrete floor due to a lack of cells and space.

Wilbert Paul was found dead in his cell on Sunday, hours after he called out for medical attention which he did not receive, a prison sourced revealed on the weekend. The individual who did not wish to be named, due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the 66-year-old man became quiet a few hours after he began crying out and it was thought that he had fallen asleep.

Another source also alleged that the elderly man died because of neglect from prison officers. He said the area in which Paul died had no proper ventilation and the body remained in the same place for a while before it was eventually removed.

Paul was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2011 for trying to murder his exwife Sylvia Green-Paul in 2007. In 2014, his lawyer John Fuller tried unsuccessfully to have his sentence reduced because of his deteriorating health. The deceased is known to have a heart condition and was also disabled due to an accident in prison.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)