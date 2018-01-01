The team of Sheldon Gomes Jr., Judah Ferris, Ahmani Browne and Lincoln Weekes – Celtics were crowned the National 3×3 18 and Under Basketball champions on Saturday night. Celtics defeated Nets (Danny Perez, Adrian Bird, Javonte Valerie, Sadiki Harris), 10-8 to take the title. Gomes, Ferris and Browne were also crowned the 2016 champs and later represented the nation at the regional tournamentInternational Basketball Foundation Antilles 3×3 earlierthis year claiming bronze.
Celtics advanced to the finals of the National Qualifiers after defeating Ringers (Jaden Andrew, Jamie Robinson, Jamine Charles, Mikie Charles) 10- 6. Six teams competed in the qualifiers, including: Duke (Tray Beazer, Kenny Morris, Rashawn Henry, Dalelente Phillip), Gangsters (Kallony Charles, Kwaku Potter, Tamraj Stuart) and Heats (Javonte Daley, Angel Chatham, Adrien Carniege, Daysher Samuel). Gomes, Browne, Ferris and Weekes will represent Antigua and Barbuda at the IBF Antilles tournament in May 2018.