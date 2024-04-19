‘Mucho calor’ for Ottos Full Throttle in First Division basketball

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

It’s not the first time Spanish Heat has taken down one of the ‘big ones’ and they showed Kennedy’s Club Ltd Ottos Full Throttle that the standings are just mere numbers on the night, beating them 70 to 61 in the First Division of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association.

The win helps them to move to fifth position to nine points going ahead of All Saints Slam with both having played eight matches. Shooting for the winners was Steven Matthew with 20 points, Kelvyn Pimentel 14 and Antonio Cruz 13. For Full Throttle, Marlon David sank a game high of 22 points, Warren Bogle 13 and Shaquille Kelly 11.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex, Throttle won the first half 21-14 but Spanish Heat reared back in the second quarter to win 14-20, going to the half time 35-34 in favour of the Ottos side.

The third quarter ended 56-46 in favour of the underdogs, which meant they were able to score 22 points while their counterparts could only manage 11.

Despite their efforts in the final quarter, winning it 15-14, it was not enough to get past Spanish Heat.

The next matches in the division will be played on April 21 between All Saints Slam and Full Throttle, while Northside Stingerz will meet Flyers Basketball.