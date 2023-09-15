 Ms Dianne Henry chosen as Random Act of Kindness winner

- Advertisement -

For the month of August, Ms. Dianne Henry is the lucky winner of the Halo Foundation’s Random Act of Kindness campaign.

Thanks to Weatherill’s, an acclaimed restaurant on an estate “set in a restored 17th-century colonial mansion“, she was awarded with dinner for two in appreciation of her good works.

Ms. Henry selflessly gives back to her community, by providing back-to-school supplies and Christmas gifts.

She says, “Kindness is looking out for your neighbours, calling them and asking if they are okay. It’s what’s in our hearts, and the care we show to others.”