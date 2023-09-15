Registration now open for National Farmer’s Identification Program

- Advertisement -

The Agricultural Extension Division (AED) within the Ministry of Agriculture has resumed its National Farmers registration campaign.

This activity will run until 3rd November, 2023. therefore, all farmers and home-based gardeners are encouraged to participate in this extremely important process, as the ministry works towards implementing a national farmers’ identification program.

to this end, farmers will be contacted by their relevant AED officers to complete this registration process.

for further information, relevant persons can visit or call the agricultural extension division on Kentish Road at 562-5214 between 9:30 am to 3 pm from Mon to Fri.

We anticipate your full support and cooperation on this imperative.