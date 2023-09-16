Public Told to Steer Clear of YMCA Amid Revamp Ahead of Netball Series

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The public is being urged to steer clear of the YMCA Sports Complex as rehabilitation work commenced at the facility on Friday.

Deputy Director of Sport, Evan Jones, said the popular venue will remain closed to the public leading into the ECCB International Netball Series slated to shoot off on September 29 here at the said venue.

“We are in full flight as we speak now, and the court is being painted as are the stands, and so on. The bathrooms are being repaired, the interior of the building will be sorted as to facilitate the officials where they will have their offices to coordinate,” he said.

A worker paints a stand at the YMCA Sports Complex Workers offload material from a truck Prison inmates clear shrubbery and prune trees at the facility (Observer media photos)

The former national athlete said signage will be placed at the venue to warn members of the public of the ongoing work.

“We have not looked at putting signage, but we just want to use this opportunity to let it be known to the general public that YMCA is closed to the public subject to after the netball tournament. We will find ways and means to engage the public with signage, and we can assure that the general public will be aware of it,” he said.

Nine teams including hosts Antigua and Barbuda, will play in the round-robin-formatted tournament slated to climax on October 8.

The other teams are defending champions St Vincent & the Grenadines, St Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Grenada, Dominica, Cayman Islands and Montserrat.