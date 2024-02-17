Missing Person: Garfield Thomas Jr of Swetes

- Advertisement -

The family of 27-year-old Garfield Thomas Jr of Swetes is asking for help in finding him. He reportedly left home around 7:30 am on Tuesday, February 13, and has not been seen or heard from since.

He was last seen wearing a pair of burgundy short pants with a black hoodie, and a black pair of sneakers. He was also carrying a brown knapsack. A missing person’s report was filed at the Dockyard Police Station around 8 pm on Friday, 16 February.

Police are currently searching the area, however are so far unsuccessful. Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dockyard Police Station at 460-1002.