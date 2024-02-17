Police appealing for help in McKinnon’s shooting Incident

- Advertisement -

The police are appealing for help in solving a shooting incident, which resulted in one man nursing gunshot wounds at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center.

The alleged incident occurred around 9:25 pm on Friday, 16 February in the McKinnon’s area.

It was reported that a man and his female companion were travelling North to South along McKinnon’s road, when an unknown person from another vehicle fired several shots at them.

They managed get to the Percival Service Station on Fort Road where they asked for help.

The man was transported to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Services where he is receiving medical treatment.

The female escaped unhurt. Anyone with information surrounding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call the Crimestoppers Hotline at 800-Tips (8477).