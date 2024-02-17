The Big Issues

- Advertisement -

I would eradicate as many rats as possible

By Barbara Arrindell

Barbara: Who is Tahambay Smith?

Tahambay: I’m a fearless advocate for the better utilisation of our natural environment and I’m committed to bringing awareness wherever possible.

Barbara: How and why did you become an advocate?

Tahambay: I have always had a fascination with the outdoors. I love adventure and there’s no better adventure than hiking. My uncle would take us up to Wallings, or we’d go driving to the countryside and I always wanted to spend more time in those hills, especially around Boggy Peak.

Reading the National Geographic Explorer in my younger days also made it possible for me to see and understand more about the natural world, but the places were always far away, and I often wondered if what we had wasn’t as important since we didn’t seem to be celebrating it. Then, back in 2007, my mentor said to me “native Antiguans should take time to play our role in the conservation of the natural Antiguan and Barbudan environment and not just leave it up to expats.”

Barbara: Are there any parts of Antigua or Barbuda that worry you more than others when it comes to conservation?

Tahambay: Because of our small size and the fact that the watershed covers the whole area as one, you would be surprised to know that no place is isolated, and it is all connected so we must try to make better decisions. However, some areas are more biodiverse than others for both fauna and flora. The uniqueness of Antigua would definitely lend to the statement that the beach is just the beginning. In many other places you get only one, the beach or the rainforest. It’s not either or for us. We have both. There are many Caribbean unique plant types that are here. Some are rare. We even have endemic animals that call Antigua home.

Barbara: If you could get funding to do one conservation project what project would you choose?

Tahambay: I would be ambitious and eradicate as many rats as possible from mainland Antigua. Maybe the mongoose as well.

Barbara: Could you give us an idea of what would be involved in such a project?

Tahambay: One would first get an assessment of the population of rats on the island, develop a plan to effectively deliver poison to the rats, grid the island into sections and then start the extermination process. This would involve disbursing rat poison in a coordinated effort over a period of time in a particular sector of the grid. We would wait for the uptake of poison to decrease before moving to another section. For mongoose, removal traps would have to be used. A project like that is ambitious and could take more than a decade to complete.

Barbara: Why is it important to reduce the rat population and the mongoose population?

Tahambay: Rats for the obvious reasons regarding health, but rats also cause degradation to the environment as they will eat everything they come into contact with and have changed environments for the worse. Mongoose have now learned to poach turtle eggs. Their removal would improve the chances for an increased turtle population.

Barbara: If you were doing this in phases what part of the island would you start with?

Tahambay: As we are an island I would start from the coastlines and make my way inland.

Barbara: What’s the rationale behind that?

Tahambay: Using the sea as a natural wall this would prevent reinvasion of areas as you move forward or it could be from inland to coastlines. I just wouldn’t want to be flanked by the rodents. Once the island has been made into sections, using grid lines, the starting point doesn’t really matter.

Barbara: As an environmentalist, what are your specific concerns for Barbuda?

Tahambay: In Barbuda we are seeing rapid development with a blatant disregard for local knowledge and expertise. I fear that the issue is one-sided in favour of concrete.

Barbara: Is the development in any specific areas in Barbuda more worrying than others? If so why?

Tahambay: For Barbuda’s development I rely on the local knowledge of Barbudans to guide concerns.

Barbara: What plants would you like to see more homeowners planting in their yards and why?

Tahambay: Homeowners should plant more fruits and vegetables in their yards where possible. This could assist with securing our food. Things like soursop, guavas pomegranates, sweet potatoes, lemons, and so forth are all good yard plants.

Barbara: In terms of marine conservation, what do you think of as our most urgent issue and why and what is being done to address it? What else needs to be done?

Tahambay: Habitat loss due to development requirements is an urgent issue. In most cases something had to be destroyed for something to be built in its place.

Barbara: What large or small changes would you like residents of Antigua and Barbuda to make in their everyday lives in an effort to save or restore our environment?

Tahambay: I’ll list a few for you. In general, we all need to develop a more caring mind-set towards the environment. There needs to be a greater emphasis on recycling and education. We also need to assist when it comes to monitoring what’s going on around us. All of this would be linked, and would depend on feasibility studies and the crunching of numbers.