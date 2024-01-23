Ministry of Trade condemns price gouging following ABST increase 

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Trade is strongly condemning the act of price gouging that has been reported following the two percent increase in the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax. Since the implementation of the increase on January 1, 2024, numerous complaints have been received from consumers.

Ambassador Clarence E. Pilgrim, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, has stated that consumers who are already paying the increased sales tax should not be further subjected to price gouging from individuals who are trying to profit from the situation. For those individuals who are legitimately unaware of how to correctly compute the increase, please seek assistance from any relevant Government Agency.

The Ministry of Trade has made it clear that it does not condone price gouging or consumer fraud, which are illegal under the country’s consumer laws. Ambassador Pilgrim is calling on those engaging in such activities to immediately cease these unfair practices. He added that the Ministry will do everything within its power to combat this unfair trading practice.

The Division of Prices and Consumer Affairs stands ready to assist consumers with complaints and hold violators accountable. Officers within the Division are also monitoring the prices of price-controlled goods twice daily to ensure that the selling price does not exceed the maximum selling price.

Ambassador Pilgrim further stated that the Ministry of Trade will not allow traders to take undue financial advantage of consumers by unlawfully increasing the prices of food or other consumer goods and that perpetrators caught will be held accountable according to the Laws of Antigua and Barbuda.