Community Notice: Senior Citizens Utility Subsidy Programme Distribution

Dear Residents,

We would like to inform you that PDV Caribe Antigua & Barbuda Ltd is conducting the upcoming distribution for the Senior Citizens Utility Subsidy Programme.

Programme Details:

Distribution Dates: February 19th – 23rd, 2024

February 19th – 23rd, 2024 Venue: Multipurpose Cultural Center

Multipurpose Cultural Center Time: 9 am to 4 pm daily

About the Programme:

The Senior Citizens Utility Subsidy Programme is designed to assist registered pensioners by providing them with booklets containing vouchers for bill payment at APUA.

We encourage all eligible residents to participate in this programme and take advantage of the support offered. Your presence during the distribution period is crucial to ensuring a smooth and efficient process.

Thank you for your attention, and we look forward to serving our senior citizens and contributing to the well-being of our community.