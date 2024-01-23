CXC® and Commonwealth of Learning sign Memorandum of Understanding 

- Advertisement -

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®), the premier educational assessment organisation for the Caribbean has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), a Canadian-hosted intergovernmental organisation (IGO) with headquarters in Burnaby, British Columbia.

COL is the world’s only IGO solely concerned with the promotion and development of distance education and open learning. It works with partners to promote technology solutions for learners in Commonwealth countries.

Remarks were presented by Professor Peter Scott, President and CEO, COL and Dr Eduardo Ali, Pro Registrar and Deputy CEO of CXC® at the virtual signing ceremony on Tuesday, 16 January 2024. Mrs Doris McEachern, Special Adviser: Finance, Administration & Human Resources and Dr Eduardo Ali signed the MOU.

Witnessing the signing from COL were Professor Peter Scott, Dr Tony Mays, Director-Education, Dr Mariette Newman, Education Specialist, Virtual University for Small States of the Commonwealth and Mr Dave Jackson, Communications Manager.

From CXC® were Dr Nicole Manning, Director of Operations, Mr Rodney Payne, Director, Technological Innovations, Mrs Sheree Deslandes, Director of Corporate Services, along with other members of both the COL and CXC® management teams.

In the remarks before the official signing of the MOU, Dr Ali expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. He emphasised that “this collaboration is a significant step towards fulfilling CXC’s mission of developing the Caribbean population for success in the global market, as it is crucial for their long-term growth and prosperity and that it resonates with the strategic repositioning of CXC®.”

In his remarks, Professor Scott, stated that “Through our partnership (with CXC®), we will strive to create innovative learning opportunities for these individuals, empowering them to re-engage with education and acquire the skills necessary for personal and professional growth.”

The MOU will be in place for four years from 2024 and covers the support of teacher professional development through CXC’s Professional Learning Institute and the development of the regulatory approach for a Caribbean Micro-credentialing Framework.

In addition, CXC® will have access to COL’s open education resources and courses. COL will work with CXC® to build teacher and educational professional capacity in the region and both organisations will jointly offer any such courses.