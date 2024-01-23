Jeffrey Daniel sentenced to 20 years in prison

- Advertisement -

The man convicted of killing Newfield man Robinson Roberts almost three years ago has just been sentenced to a lengthy stint behind bars by the country’s High Court.

Jeffrey Daniel, 29, was found guilty in late November of murdering the 56-year-old stepfather of his ex-girlfriend during an altercation at Roberts’ home in May 2021.

The case made history as the country’s first judge-only murder trial.

Attorneys for Daniel told Observer they plan to appeal the sentence.