Ministry of Sports sanctions return of schools competitions

The Ministry of Sports, following a meeting held today with stakeholders, sanctioned the return of schools sports after almost two years of no on-field activity due to the COVID 19 virus.



The meeting, which was reportedly chaired by sports minister Daryll Matthew, was held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.



Further reports indicate that unvaccinated students will be allowed to participate but must continue to provide two negative COVID 19 tests monthly.



The sports ministry will reportedly meet with health officials within the next two weeks in an effort to identify those sports that can start immediately.

High risk sports like football, basketball and netball may remain restricted. More information will be provided as it comes to hand.