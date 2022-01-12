24.7 C
St John's
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022
HomeThe Big ScoresMinistry of Sports sanctions return of schools competitions
The Big ScoresUncategorized

Ministry of Sports sanctions return of schools competitions

0
4

The Ministry of Sports, following a meeting held today with stakeholders, sanctioned the return of schools sports after almost two years of no on-field activity due to the COVID 19 virus.


The meeting, which was reportedly chaired by sports minister Daryll Matthew, was held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.


Further reports indicate that unvaccinated students will be allowed to participate but must continue to provide two negative COVID 19 tests monthly.


The sports ministry will reportedly meet with health officials within the next two weeks in an effort to identify those sports that can start immediately.

High risk sports like football, basketball and netball may remain restricted. More information will be provided as it comes to hand.

Previous articleJury Trials adjourned due to covid-19 outbreak but Judge only trials to proceed
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

two × 2 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

You can’t make this stuff up

Oh, ohhhh!

Oh, ohhhh!

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021