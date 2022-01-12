Eligible Fans Urged To Download Free Tickets For ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup

By Neto Baptiste

Fans can now download free e-tickets for matches in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup which bowls off in Guyana on Friday.

Shelana George, ICC’s marketing and media officer for the Antigua, said fully vaccinated fans wishing to view any of the matches scheduled for either the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) and the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), can now download tickets by visiting www.u19cwc.com/tickets which they would, in turn, present at the gate on match days.

“When you go there (website), it will bring up all the different host countries and it will give you the dates for the tickets. All you do is just go to the host country you’d like to get tickets for which would be Antigua if you’re attending Antigua’s games and you click on download and just download your tickets and same it to your phone and you don’t have to register like before so you just keep downloading,” She said.

Meanwhile, regional marketing manager for ICC, Chalita Rose, explained that as it stands now, there are no restrictions on the amount of spectators that would be allowed to enter the venues, reminding however that this is in accordance with strict social distancing rules and other Covid-19 protocols.

“We’re making provisions for social distancing and protocols to support Covid-19 and if closer to the event and because we are so fluid with how he cases are rising and the government comes and say 50 percent capacity then we would be ready to manage that because we are monitoring the tickets,” he said.

“As it is now we are looking for a full stadium with social distancing applicable in the stands but if the government comes at the very last minute and says that based on where we are with the numbers we are going to restrict then we will have to follow those protocols,” he added.

Asked if exemptions will be granted for fans who may not be able to get vaccinated for one reason or another, Rose said that decision must be made by the authorised medical personnel.

“As it is now, we’re not the medical team and what we are telling you is that you have to be fully vaccinated to be associated with the tournament and so far as waivers are concerned, those things are fluid and there is a full medical team headed by the CWI team which looks at all of these different things so at every venue there will be a medical officer on site to advise but we are going to follow the protocols of all persons being fully vaccinated,” he said.

Antigua and Barbuda will host the entire Super League segment of the Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, featuring 12 matches in 11 days from January 26 to the final on February 5 at SVRS. The Super League includes the quarterfinals, semi-finals and the title-decider, with six matches each being held at SVRS and CCG.