Cricket association’s Super 40 to follow ICC World Cup

By Neto Baptiste

Local cricket clubs will return to action just one week after the country’s hosting of the Super League segment in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, featuring 12 matches in 11 days from January 26 to the final on February 5 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS).

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon Rodney, made the disclosure while speaking recently on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show that the national programme will return on February 12 with the one day format of the game.

Rodney said he would have, however, preferred the longer format of the game.

“Just remember that some years ago the ABCA started with the two-day tournament and the clubs would have said to us that when you start with the two-day tournament you put us under immense pressure to have players coming out fit and everybody ready. They recognized that when we played the one day tournament first, people get involved and want to play cricket so we lean to that side of things but for me and I can say it now since we have already made our decision, I would not even want to see any white ball cricket in Antigua this year. I honestly believe that if we are going to get back to certain levels that we have got to play some red ball cricket over a period of time,” he said.

Rodney also revealed that the association has decided to waive 99 percent of the registration fees for clubs taking part in the 2022 season.

“The registration fees for the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association has been $1500 EC dollars over the years and we have not changed it for over seven to eight years. Last year we said to the clubs that based on the circumstances, take $1,000 and look about your club and pay $500 but we are going to make it even better this year and we are asking the clubs to pay a registration fee of only $100 and take the $1,400 and develop the clubs by buying the balls and so forth and doing what else you have to do,” he said.

The association recently hosted its first Vax 8 competition which was captured by All Saints Pythons.