Jury Trials adjourned due to covid-19 outbreak but Judge only trials to proceed

NOTICE – To all persons summoned to appear at the High Court of Justice on 18th January 2022 to perform jury duty during the upcoming Criminal Assizes, please note that the date has been adjourned to Monday the 21st day of February 2022.

This is due to the recent outbreak in Covid-19 cases and the difficulties associated with preventing the spread of the very contagious Omicron variant.

The situation will be assessed during this time and new directives will be issued advising of any further changes to be made.

The Court wishes to thank all of the jurors who took part in the most recent and successfully concluded Criminal Assizes and looks forward to the commencement of the new assizes period once able to ensure the safety of all involved.

In the interest of justice, the Criminal Courts will proceed conducting those matters listed to be heard by judge only on 18th January 2022 until such time.