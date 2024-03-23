Ministry of Agriculture workers revert to working in pandemic mode

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Workers at the Ministry of Agriculture’s headquarters have agreed to revert to pandemic mode-working because their building has been rendered unusable.

They will work online from 8am to 12 noon, just like during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This decision was made after years of complaints over the dilapidated state of the Independence Avenue building, where dire conditions made it impossible for staff to work effectively.

The workers, through their union, the Antigua and Barbuda Public Service Association, have embarked on several industrial actions over the years to draw attention to their plight.

On March 21, the government finally entered into an agreement to allow these workers to work from home while a new building is prepared for them.

This agreement was a huge relief for employees who had been suffering for years in a building that was not fit for purpose.

EP Chet Greene, who was appointed as the Agriculture Minister early last year, apologised to the staff for their years of discomfort. He also assured them he would seek to have their new premises ready in two weeks.

Greene acknowledged the issue is vexing, and he said he understands the staff’s plight. He has promised to do everything he can to ensure workers have a safe and comfortable working environment.

He said the new building will be designed to meet all their needs and provide a conducive environment for them to work effectively.

“This is a long outstanding matter. The issue predates my coming into the ministry, but notwithstanding, it falls to me to fix, and we decided at a Cabinet level that we will relocate the workers to the Nugent Avenue property and allow for Public Works to engage a contractor to retrofit and remodel the 40-year-old building at Country Pond.

“I apologise to the workers and those who use that building for business,” he said.

Greene said he engaged in that matter for the first time last December, saying it has been a long process.

“I have spoken to the contractor, and he has assured me that, notwithstanding any setbacks, the refurbishment will be completed in two weeks,” he explained.

The current situation has resulted in a significant setback for the ministry as a whole, according to Greene, who said the circumstances have caused a considerable hindrance in the smooth functioning of the agricultural department, impacting various critical aspects such as production, distribution, and supply of essential crops and food items.

The minister further added that the situation demands immediate attention and action to mitigate the adverse effects and restore the normal functioning of the ministry.

“We commit to ensuring that the workers are settled and the work of the ministry will continue. We need to keep the ministry’s work going. We cannot continue to have the work of the ministry not continue and that is why I wanted to say how much I appreciate my workers.

“They have quarrelled and stated their case. But they have agreed to work from home,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Antigua and Barbuda Public Service Association Janela Evanson said the union will continue communicating with employees to determine the next course of action.