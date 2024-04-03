Mentore’s half century propels Strictly Business while Samuel’s 141 drives Flyers in softball cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Kerry Mentore top-scored with 79 while taking three for 23 as he helped guide Strictly Business to a 79 runs victory over Dredgers in the We the People (WTP) 30 Overs Men’s Competition being put on by the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA) over the weekend.

Mentore top-scored with the half century to lift Strictly Business to 224 for eight in their 30 overs after they had won the toss and opted to bat. Kim George chipped in with 27 while Clinton Benjamin made 25, Owen George 24 and Egbert Francis 23. Ricky Buckley and Javaughn James both claimed two wickets bowling for the opponents.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Dredgers could only reach 145 all out in 27.1 overs. Mervin Higgins hit a top score of 75 while James added 21 to the effort. Mentor’s three-wicket haul and two for 29 in six overs from Arthur Crogman, restricted Dredgers’ scoring.

In other results, Bullets defeated PMS by 57 runs while Lee’s Landscaping beat Sisserou by seven wickets.

There was action as well in the St. John’s Co-operative Credit Union 15 Overs Female Competition with a huge win for Flyers over Strictly Business.

Flyers, after winning the toss and opting to bat, were led by Makada Samuel who blasted 10 fours and 13 sixes on her way to 141 not out, almost 90 percent of her teams total of 186 for one from their allotted 15 overs.

Strictly Business was then bowled out for just 43 runs with their best effort coming from Liza Edwards who made 17 while Jemma Joseph made 14 not out. There were two wickets each for Akeda Francis and Valencia Thomas bowling for Strictly Business. Francis bagged two wickets for seven runs while Thomas picked up two wickets for eight runs.

In other results, Survivors defeated Potters Uprising Serpents by 46 runs and Jennings Rockets beat Bullets by six wickets.