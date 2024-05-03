Scorpions improve promotion chances with huge Second Division win

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Freeman’s Village Scorpions significantly boosted their chances of automatic promotion into the First Division with a dominant 7-0 trouncing of ABAYA FC when they met in the Second Division on Wednesday.

Playing at the ABFA’s Technical Center, Darius Hector led for Scorpions with a brace, scoring in minutes 2 and 10. There were single conversions from Malik Charles (21), Roy Gregory (61), Adrian Benjamin (69), Jarmarie Roberts (82) and Kahlique Kellman (84) in the huge win.

The victory lifts Scorpions to 42 points from 16 showings at the top of the standings and one win away from guaranteed promotion. The loss was ABAYA’s 13th in 15 showings as they remain on six points and third from bottom on the standings.

Meanwhile, Sea View Farm are set to receive three points and three goals that would move them into second on the standings with 35 points after Young Warriors forfeited their contest scheduled for Buckleys.

FC Master Ballers also increased their chances of at least getting into the playoffs with a 5-0 victory over Glanvilles FC, moving them to 34 points from 15 matches.

Brandon Satchell led with a brace, scoring in minutes 57 and 66 while Rushane Dench (14), Maykele Culzac (26) and Shareem Richards (47) all netted once. Glanvilles remain on 14 points from 20 showings.

In the other match contested, Tamo FC edged Urlings 4-3 at Golden Grove.

Adonijah Dyett scored twice for the winners, hitting the back of the net in minutes 20 and 33, while Carlos Stephens (31) and De’Aundre Ralph (77) each scored once. Raheem Horseford (8), Kestone Daley (18) and Conrad Willock (24) were the goal-scorers for Urlings.

The win lifts Tamo FC to 23 points from 20 outings while Urlings remain on 41 from 20.

Meanwhile, in the Premier Division, John Hughes FC and Green City played to a 1-1 draw.

Amali Colbourne put City ahead in the ninth minute but Daniel Bryan drew John Hughes level on minute 72 to secure a point. John Hughes move to 23 points after 17 outings while Green City are on 22 points from the same number of showings.