‘Shugy’ lifts Daggers to comfortable Division 2 win while Fearless Crew edge Court Martials in local basketball

By Neto Baptiste

Old Road Daggers and Fearless Crew were winners in Division 2 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) league on Wednesday night, as action continued at the JSC basketball complex.

Daggers enjoyed a comfortable 34 points triumph over Cristos United, winning the contest 80-46 to take their tally of points to 15 from 10 showings. The round-south men controlled the contest from start to finish, outscoring their opponents in all four quarters.

They convincingly claimed the opening quarter 24-10 before outscoring United 23-11 in the second. Daggers then went on to claim the third and fourth quarters 19-15 and 14-10 respectively.

Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon led the charge for Daggers with 22 points and 18 rebounds with Braulio Lopez and Craig Thomas sinking 19 and 17 points respectively.

In a losing effort, Dwayne Samuel top-scored with 14 points for Cristos United while grabbing 17 rebounds. Dorian James and Manlight Simmons each added 11 points to the effort. Simmons also picked up a game-high of 28 rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a close contest, Fearless Crew edged Court Martials 59-50 in the night’s opening clash.

Fearless Crew dominated the scoring across all four quarters with scores of 19-15, 11-10, 24-21 and 5-4. Ryan Shepherd was the top scorer for the victors with 12 points and nine assists while Ronel Gomez and Rafiki Harris both hit 11 points.

De-Lornge Jules led the scoring for Martials with a game high of 25 points and six rebounds while Baldwin Anthony Jr contributed with 12 points and 10 rebounds.