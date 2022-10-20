Mental health counsellors to help police and teachers

- Advertisement -

The mental health needs of police officers and teachers across the country are being acknowledged by the government – this time, in a tangible manner.

Cabinet confirmed yesterday that a “mental health specialist/counselling psychologist” had been appended to the police force – a favourable move for officers, given the stress they face on a daily basis.

Government spokesman Lionel Hurst spoke briefly on the move at Thursday’s post-Cabinet press briefing, acknowledging that the duties of the country’s 700-plus police officers “can be really very taxing”.

In January, Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney revealed that the anguish of dealing with 16 homicides last year had seen several members of the force’s serious crime unit receive emotional support.

Yesterday, Hurst shared that the psychologist will function exclusively for the police. When asked about plans to address mental health needs within the walls of the prison, he replied, “I think that later on we are going to address that.”

Prison officers who protested outside the institution earlier this week demanded greater resources for dealing with mentally ill inmates, among other things.

Meanwhile, teachers will benefit from the deployment of four additional school counsellors into the education system.

This comes at the request of Education Minister, Daryll Matthew, given the significant isolation and disconnect the students and teachers experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the report, the Cabinet agreed with the minister’s sentiments and mandated that the intervention be provided immediately.

Hurst said that this undertaking is “to assist teachers in what has been a rather difficult period and many teachers appeal for the kind of services that these counsellors offer”.