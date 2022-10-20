Applause for Nurse Soria Dupie-Winston

Nurse Soria Dupie-Winston has received special congratulations from the Ministry of Health on receiving a Caribbean Nurse of the Year Award.

She got the prestigious award at the 32nd Biennial Caribbean Nurses Conference in Jamaica earlier this month.

Nurse Dupie-Winston, who is currently stationed at the Ministry of Health headquarters as a nurse epidemiologist, is one of eight nurses who received the award this year. The other recipients were from Anguilla, Jamaica, Barbados, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Dupie-Winston, who is also the President of the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association, was among a 12-member delegation that represented the twin island state during the conference held from October 8-15.

Minister of Health Sir Molwyn Joseph and his team congratulated Nurse Dupie-Winston on receiving the official recognition of her hard work and dedication throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.