Eight students recognised at National Academic Awards

The country’s top scholars were presented with the Governor General’s Academic Award during a ceremony in St John’s yesterday.

The National Academic Awards ceremony was held at Government House as part of Antigua and Barbuda’s 41st Independence anniversary celebrations being held under the theme ‘Moving Forward with Unity, Strength and Stability’.

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams gave the opening remarks, where he recognised the students’ hard work and resilience in overcoming the challenges presented by the pandemic.

“The outstanding performances of our awardees point to the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic did not dampen their spirits or resolve to succeed,” Sir Williams remarked.

The ceremony continued with the presentation of awards to Shanika Semper, the top Business Department student for 2020 at the Antigua State College.

Shequanie King, the top 2021 CAPE student, Amya James, the top 2022 CAPE student, and Mjolnir Messiah, the top CSEC 2020 student, and whose award was received by his motherNatasha Nathaniel-Messiahon his behalf, were also honoured.

Pia Nichols received the award for being the top CSEC student for 2021, while Chidindu Ohaegbulam was the top 2022 CSEC student.

Aline Challenger was the top Grade Six National Assessment 2021 student, and Elyssa Athill was the top Grade Six National Assessment student for 2022.

Ohaegbulam, who attended the St Joseph’s Academy, completed an incredible 23 subjects with 21 grade ones and two grade twos, making him this year’s top CSEC performer. He thanked his family, friends, teachers and sponsor who ensured his success.

“This has been a dream of mine since first form, and I am elated that I am now able to share and cross this one off the bucket list, as my peers and I move on to bigger and better things.

“Shout out to my study group once again, Operation CXC, for their never-ending support during our examinations,” he said during his inspirational speech.

Athill of Yorks was born in 2010 and is an only child to a single parent. She was enrolled at Baptist Academy daycare at the tender age of one and a half. She has attended the school ever since and is currently enrolled in the Secondary Division where she enjoys foreign languages, world history, and Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM).

She credited her strong support system and her Christian faith for her stellar academic performance during her inspirational speech.

“I prayed even while I was studying, and during assignments and tests, proving that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I believe that I accomplished the goal that I set because I had faith,” she said.

The ceremony came to an end following a pan selection by Tarrel Browne, and Chairman of the National Youth Rally Committee, Russhell Ellis, gave the vote of thanks.