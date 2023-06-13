- Advertisement -

June is Men’s Mental Health Month. Yes – men have mental health too! We all have mental health – it is our emotional wellbeing.

Mental health challenges, such as depression and anxiety, do not discriminate. Yet, due to the stigma surrounding mental health, men are often reluctant to seek help and ignore their mental health symptoms.

This could be due to toxic masculinity, including cultural, gender, and societal expectations where men are expected to be strong, in control of their emotions, ‘man-up’, and definitely not cry.

These expectations often lead to men downplaying their symptoms and refusing to seek the mental health support they need. Without proper professional help, symptoms may increase and there may be a higher risk of suicide and risk-taking behaviours, including substance abuse and other addictions.

It is important to note that while women may attempt suicide at a higher rate, men have a higher rate of dying by suicide, as more lethal means are utilised.

Some common mental health struggles in men are depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, substance disorders, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) reported that “nearly one in 10 [men] experience some form of depression or anxiety but less than half seek treatment”.

Some men may not recognise the symptoms that speak to their mental health challenges. According to Medical News Today, there are signs and symptoms to look out for when it comes to men’s mental health. These include “aggressiveness, anger, irritability; changes in mood or energy levels; changes in appetite or sleeping habits; difficulty focusing, feeling relief, and “on edge”; a high consumption of alcohol; inappropriate use of drugs; participating in risky activities; feeling sad, hopeless, numb, or emotionally “flat”; having aches, pains, or other physical symptoms without a clear cause; obsessive or compulsive thoughts or behaviours, thinking or acting in a way that causes concern to others or has a negative impact on work, social, or family life; and thinking about or attempting suicide.”

These symptoms can be triggered by job stress, relationship/family issues, financial issues, grief/loss, and insecurity, to name a few.

There are some effective treatments for mental health challenges. Once diagnosed with a mental health challenge, treatment may include psychotherapy, medication, peer support, and/or lifestyle changes.

Begin the conversation around mental health with the men in your life. With healthy coping skills/strategies and professional support, men have the potential to manage their symptoms and overcome the barriers and stigma surrounding mental health. Men’s Mental Health Matters!