- Advertisement -

Please be advised that the Antigua and Barbuda Civil Registry will be CLOSED from 12 noon to the public on Wednesday the 14th of JUNE 2023 to facilitate a staff workshop.

The Registry will reopen on Thursday 15 th June 2023 at 8.30 am.

For any further information please contact us at Tel: 562 9687/88.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.