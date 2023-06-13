PM Browne statement on death of Former Prime Minister of Italy, H.E. Mr. Silvio Berlusconi

- Advertisement -

The Government and People of Antigua and Barbuda express their deepest condolences to the Government and People of Italy on the death of the former Prime Minister of Italy, His Excellency Mr. Silvia Berlusconi.

The former Italian Prime Minister was especially fond of Antigua. He acquired a home here, frequently returning to Antigua with family and

He made a special effort to increase trade and investments from Italy to Antigua, and he was very successful. In fact, several Italian investments in Antigua were largely the result of his influence and encouragement.

The Italian Prime Minister was a transcendent political leader who played a significant role in his own country, helping to further modernize his country’s economy. Italy remains one of the leading economies in the European Union.

His Excellency Mr. Silvio Berlusconi has been a good friend of Antigua and Barbuda; his death has left us poorer and without one more dependable ally.

Honourable Gaston Browne M.P. Prime Minister