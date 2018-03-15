Matthews, Taylor unable to prevent Windies defeat

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (CMC) – Teenaged opener Hayley Matthews and captain Stafanie Taylor stroked half-centuries but West Indies Women lost momentum late in their run chase and slipped to an eight-run defeat in the opening Twenty20 International here Wednesday.

In pursuit of a competitive 168 at Bay Oval, Windies Women came up short at 159 for six off their 20 overs, despite an attacking 53 from Matthews and an unbeaten 51 from Taylor.

The Caribbean started the final over requiring 13 runs for victory but experienced seamer Sophie Devine, who ended with two for 27, kept Akeira Peters scoreless from the first three deliveries before conceding just fours runs from the over.

Sent in, the White Ferns had earlier posted 167 for six off their allotted overs, with wicketkeeper/batsman Katey Martin top-scoring with a fluent 54, captain Suzie Bates getting 49 and Amy Sattherhwaite, 36.

Devine perished early in the second over, top-edging speedster Shamilia Connell to mid-on for six with 15 on the board but Martin and Bates combined in a 76-run, second wicket stand to bolster the innings.

Martin faced 35 balls and counted seven fours while opener Bates struck seven fours and a six in a

38-ball knock.