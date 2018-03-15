Forbes committal on murder charge pushed back

In a procession of blaring sirens, Delano Forbes, accused triple murderer, was escorted to the All Saints Magistrates Court, under a strong police presence.

Uniformed officers crammed into the small courtroom as Forbes appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel for committal proceedings in the killing of fellow villager, Wilfred “Bongo” Williams.

However, the police prosecution sought and received an adjournment after indicating to the magistrate that more time was needed to complete the evidence file against the 23-year-old man who is being called the “vampire killer.”

The triple-murder accused has been called that after police released details about jars of blood being found at his home during their investigation. To date, there has been no lab confirmation of the contents of those jars.

In addition to being accused in the killing of Williams and escaping from police, Forbes is also before the court for allegedly killing Shawn Henry and Lisue Samuel last year.

Forbes, who was in court earlier this week on a charge of escaping lawful custody, was again without a lawyer.

The accused escaped from the police in Swetes village on February 12th as he was being taken back to a potential evidence scene by lawmen investigating one of the murders.

He evaded them for nearly a month even though a reward of $5,000 was offered for his recapture. The reward was eventually increased to $50,000.

