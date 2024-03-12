Masters blast out Mahico for 54 in Antigua Parish League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The Mahico Cricket Club were bowled out for 54 inside of 16 overs in ACB Dave Joseph 30 Overs League due to Frankin Francis and Dean Williams running amok of their batting lineup.

Williams had figures of four for seven runs while Francis had four for 20. In return, Masters got to the target in 12 overs with the score of 56 for four as Nevil Nicholls stroked 25. Cleve Cornelius picked up three for 25 as Masters won by six wickets.

In the other match, Sea View Farm were victorious over Freetown winning by five wickets. Batting first, Freetown made 140 for nine in 22.4 overs as Jahiem Norde top-scored for 44 runs, while Cleton Payne made an unbeaten 30.

Farm responded to the target reaching 141 for 5 in 28.2 overs as Hilroy Andrew slammed 85.